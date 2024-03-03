Economy improving, people living well: Finance Minister

The economy is improving and the people of the country are doing well, claims Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

"Ask the people of the country. I think they are doing well," the finance minister said today (3 March) in response to a journalist's question regarding the economic condition of the country.

"The prices of goods in the market are decreasing, and they will decrease further. 50,000 metric tonnes of onions are coming from India. Once these arrive, the prices will drop even more," Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said.

He also added getting a new state minister has been beneficial.

"The pace of work in the Ministry of Finance will increase," said the finance minister.