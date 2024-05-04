FinMin for greater trust, confidence among S Asian countries to facilitate clean energy transition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:16 pm

Related News

FinMin for greater trust, confidence among S Asian countries to facilitate clean energy transition

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:16 pm
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has urged South Asian countries to cultivate greater trust and confidence among themselves to harness their additional capacities in hydro, solar, and other non-fossil fuel sources while addressing the region's escalating energy demands sustainably.

"Building greater trust and confidence among countries could be key to leverage enormous opportunities for cross border energy trade and attract international finance in energy transition projects in South Asia," he said while speaking as a panelist in the SASEC knowledge event on "Financing the Clean Energy Transition in South Asia".

During the event in Tbilisi, on the second day of the ADB annual meeting 2024, Minister Mahmood Ali outlined Bangladesh's vision for a clean and green energy transition.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Drawing from personal experiences in various South Asian projects, the finance minister stressed the need to create an enabling environment for both domestic and foreign investors to participate in viable energy projects. 
He called upon the ADB to support these efforts.

On the sidelines of the event, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary, also Bangladesh's Alternate Governor to the ADB, met with a US delegation led by Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development at the US Treasury.

They discussed climate cooperation and progress made in financial and fiscal sector reforms.

The ERD Secretary highlighted Bangladesh's expectations from the newly established 'Bangladesh Climate and Development Platform' (BCDP), aimed at leveraging international investments in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

He stressed the need for increased concessional and blended climate finance as a significant investment required for Bangladesh's climate transition.

The dialogue between Bangladesh and the US delegation also touched upon ongoing financial and fiscal discipline reforms in Bangladesh, with the Secretary affirming the progress of these reforms and seeking US support for Bangladesh's long-term economic vision of becoming a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.
 

Top News

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Clean energy / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy

7h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

1h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

4h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

4h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

4h | Videos