Who is Mohammad Mokhber, set to become Iran's interim president after Raisi's death

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather today, an Iranian official told Reuters

Iran&#039;s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber welcomes Oman&#039;s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran May 28, 2023. File photo: REUTERS
Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber welcomes Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran May 28, 2023. File photo: REUTERS

Mohammad Mokhber, 68, Iran's first vice president, is expected to become interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash according to the constitution.

 As interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, that will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the president's death.

Born on 1 September 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.

Mokhber was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia's military, sources told Reuters at the time. The team also included two senior officials from Iran's Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran's President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in helicopter crash

Previously, Mokhber had been the head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader.

In 2010, the European Union included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in "nuclear or ballistic missile activities". Two years later, it removed him from the list.

In 2013, the US Treasury Department added Setad and 37 companies it oversaw to a list of sanctioned entities.

Setad, whose full name is Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, or the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was set up under an order issued by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei's predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It ordered aides to sell and manage properties supposedly abandoned in the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and channel the bulk of the proceeds to charity.

