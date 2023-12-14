EC warns state minister for textiles and jute Dastagir over violation of polls code

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a warning letter to State Minister for Textiles and Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi, who secured Awami League nomination to contest the 7 January election from Narayanganj-1 constituency.

The warning comes as a result of an investigation report by the Election Inquiry Committee, citing a violation of the code of conduct in preparation for the upcoming 12th national election.

This information was disclosed by the Deputy Secretary of the EC on Thursday, as detailed in the letter signed by Atiyar Rahman.

According to the letter, the Election Inquiry Committee reported that on 30 November, Golam Dastagir Gazi, accompanied by a large number of supporters, including armed activists, submitted his nomination paper at the office of the Assistant Returning Officer. The committee found that this action violated the provisions of the "Political Parties and Candidates Conduct Rules, 2008."

In response to these findings, the Election Commission issued the warning letter, urging compliance with the election code of conduct in the future.