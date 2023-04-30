EC to serve notice to AL candidate Azmat Ullah Khan for violating electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission is going to serve a show cause notice to Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct while submitting nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporation Elections.



Azmat Ullah Khan will have to appear in person before the commission and provide an explanation, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told reporters on Sunday (30 April).



The commission directed candidates not to bring a group of people along with them while submitting nomination papers as well as refrain from any showdown. But Azmat Ullah Khan was found in violation of these directives when he went to submit his papers on Thursday (27 April).

"The candidates are violating the electoral code of conduct despite the Election Commission issuing notification asking them to comply with the directives," Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said.

The ruling party's mayor candidate was escorted by at least 10 leaders and activists through the main entrance to the returning officer's room, while a large number of others gathered on the road witnessing the event.



The Gazipur City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 25 May.



A total of 12 mayoral candidates submitted their nomination papers for the polls. Of them, the Election Commission today rejected the nominations of three candidates including former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam.

Jahangir Alam sought an Awami League nomination to be a candidate for the post of mayor in the Gazipur city elections. However, the party has nominated Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.

Ever since the matter was confirmed in mid-April, rumours were rife that Jahangir might run for the polls as an independent candidate.

Later, he told the reporters that he is standing in the election "not against party but against person."

If Jahangir Alam takes part in the election as an independent candidate, he will be considered a rebel. Rebel candidates can be expelled without prior notice for competing against an individual nominated by the party, as per Awami League's constitution. Many in the party feel if Jahangir takes part in the election on 25 May, it will slim the chances of victory for Azmat Ullah Khan.

While senior Awami League leaders support Azmat, Jahangir has a significant hold over junior leaders. Many think since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not in the election, some of the party's supporters may end up voting for Jahangir and defeat Azmat.

In 2013, Azmat Ullah Khan lost the city corporation election to BNP nominee MA Mannan. In that election, Jahangir, as an independent candidate, bagged nearly 30,000 votes - which many believe contributed to Azmat's loss.