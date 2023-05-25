EC seeks to score big as Gazipur goes to polls today

Infographics: TBS

Even before Gazipur City Corporation polls began, the Election Commission (EC) made a statement of intent by cancelling the nomination of a ruling party-backed councillor candidate over violations of electoral rules.

It was brandishing the red card, letting it be known that there would be little room for infringements.

On 10 May, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The Gazipur City Corporation election is very important to us because there is the general election ahead of us. Before this, we think that an election of such a large scale will carry a lot of national importance. That is why the Gazipur election should be a model."

To ensure that the Gazipur election is a model, the EC has cancelled the candidacy of Md Azizur Rahman, the councillor candidate for Ward-40, on allegations of voter intimidation.

The EC's emphasis on Gazipur stems from the region's political history and economic significance.

Gazipur, an Awami League stronghold for years, also happens to be the second-largest city corporation. The EC, to its credit, has pulled out all stops to ensure that the election is free, fair, and participatory, at least on paper.

It has covered the entirety of Gazipur in a security blanket, as a vast security apparatus has spread its wings over the entire polling area.

With 8,031 dedicated law enforcers stationed at centres, alongside the presence of 30 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) teams and 13 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the magnitude of this operation becomes apparent.

In addition, a fleet of 57 mobile forces, comprising members from the police, Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and the Ansar Battalion, have been strategically deployed.

To address any unforeseen circumstances, 19 striking teams are prepared for action, with an additional 8 teams on standby at each police station.

The EC has also ensured a strong judicial presence, with 79 executive magistrates working alongside 19 judicial magistrates to maintain law and order during the election.

Furthermore, 4,435 CCTV cameras have been installed at 3,497 polling booths in all 480 polling centres to enhance security.

The day of voting has been declared a general holiday in the city corporation area.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan told journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban yesterday, "Since the announcement of the schedule till the polls, our position has been, is, and will continue to be strict in enforcing the rules in the elections. No exemption has been and will not be granted to anyone for violating the Code of Conduct."

A precedent has been set for the election commission to summon the mayoral and councillor candidates directly and the cancellation of the candidature of a councillor has also been done, he added.

A total of 329 contestants including eight mayoral candidates and 243 general councillor candidates are participating in the third election to Gazipur City Corporation which consists of 57 wards and 11,79,476 voters. Also, 78 women candidates are contesting for 19 reserved councillor posts.



A two-sided contest likely

However, the absence of the main opposition party, BNP, poses a challenge for the EC in this election. Nevertheless, the public has already begun expressing their opinions even before exercising their right to vote.

Despite Gazipur historically being an Awami League stronghold, the party faced defeat in the first election of Gazipur City Corporation in 2013 when its mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah lost to BNP's MA Mannan.

However, the Awami League managed to secure victory in the 2018 Gazipur city election, with its candidate Jahangir Alam defeating BNP's Hasan Uddin Sarkar, who alleged widespread irregularities.

Azmat Ullah served as the chief coordinator for Awami League during that election and is now running as the "boat" candidate. With the BNP abstaining from the polls and Jahangir's nomination being cancelled, Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun has emerged as the primary contender against Azmat.

Gazipur's low-income residents and youth also are expressing their support for Zayeda Khatun. They believe that Jahangir made significant improvements in Gazipur during his tenure as mayor.

"The development of wide roads throughout the city, the construction of parks for recreational purposes, and the establishment of new roads have positively transformed the city's image. As a result, we will vote for her (Zayeda Khatun)," said Abir, a fresh voter.

Another voter named Turag said the involvement of Jahangir's mother in the election has garnered sympathy from many residents. Jahangir's expulsion from the Awami League, purportedly due to bringing his mother into the campaign, has contributed to the sympathy towards him. Despite campaigning peacefully, Jahangir has faced attacks, which have further garnered support for him and his mother.

One of the reasons Gazipur's low-income residents and youth want to vote for Jahangir's mother is their perception that under Jahangir's leadership, there was no extortion.

They claim that after Jahangir stepped down as mayor, local leaders have been collecting daily fees ranging from Tk50-100 from auto and human haulers. To prevent this exploitation, they believe that having Jahangir as mayor once again is crucial. This sentiment is shared by Jalil (not his real name), an auto driver, who expresses his willingness to vote for Jahangir regardless of the risks involved.

Additionally, some shopkeepers in Joydebpur have reported the collection of fees from temporary shops along the city's roads. This further reinforces the desire for change and support for Zayeda Khatun's candidacy.

Furthermore, Jahangir's workers believe that Zayeda Khatun is likely to secure votes from the supporters of the BNP, strengthening her chances in the election.

AL-backed candidate Azmat Ullah, however, has gained popularity in Tongi.

He served as the mayor of Tongi Municipality from 1996 to 2013 and is known for his clean image and effective communication with the local population. As a result, he has become a favourite among voters in the area, said a local resident named Azmir Hossain.