EC swings into action, cancels a councillor candidacy before Gazipur polls tomorrow

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the candidature of Md Azizur Rahman, the councillor candidate for ward no 40 of Gazipur City Corporation, after an investigation by the EC found him guilty of intimidating voters.

"After reviewing the relevant materials including video clips obtained from various media, investigation report sent by the returning officer, and written apology of his [Azizur] confession of guilt, the commission does not consider the apology acceptable for the sake of fair and peaceful elections," reads a press release issued by the EC on Wednesday (24 May), just one day before the Gazipur City Corporation polls.

As the EC found him violating the electoral code of conduct, it cancelled his candidature for the polls, the release added.

Earlier on Tuesday (23 May), the EC served a show cause notice to Azizur, the president of Pubail Thana Awami League, on allegations of intimidating voters during his campaign speech.

In a letter signed by EC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Ashadul Haque, Azizur was asked to appear on Wednesday to give an explanation to the commission.

According to the letter, on Monday (22 May), at a procession in Pubail of Gazipur city, Azizur Rahman said, "We will not let anyone come to the polling station except for voters of the boat symbol [the election symbol representing the ruling Awami League]."

The letter stated that Azizur's statement had come to the attention of the Election Commission which then asked the returning officer to look into the matter.

It further stated that unlawful processions, public gatherings and intimidation go against the election rules of the Local Government (City Corporation), and the City Corporation (Conduct of Election).

