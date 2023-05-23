No holding tax for 5 years: Zayeda Khatun promises before Gazipur polls

Zayeda Khatun, an independent candidate for the mayoral post in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections, promised to exempt holding tax for houses of Gazipur City Corporation for the next five years if she wins.

Zayeda, also the mother of former mayor Zahangir Alam, made the declaration while unveiling her election manifesto at a press conference organised at her residence in Chaidana area of the city on Tuesday (23 May).

Though holding tax is one of the main sources of income of city corporations this candidate has promised to omit that for the next five years.

Gazipur City Corporation Chief Revenue Officer ABM Ehsanul Mamun told The Business Standard, "We collect holding tax, light tax, conservancy, collectively as municipal taxes, and we collected about Tk82 crore in the last financial year. This figure varies from year to year."

In addition to developing the Gazipur City Corporation as a modern, smart, clean and green city in the manifesto, Zayeda Khatun also expressed her commitment to complete the unfinished works according to the master plan prepared by her son Zahangir.

The manifesto promised to improve the roads, drainage and communication system of the city.

It also includes forming dumping grounds in every ward for improved waste management, installation of street lights and CC cameras in the city for the sake of security and formation of ward-based monitoring cells, construction of at least four modern specialised hospitals in the city for the development of health services, development of mosques, madrasas and religious sectors. Students will be given the opportunity to study free of charge in primary level private educational institutions in Gazipur City Corporation area and special allowances was promised to the teachers of private educational institutes and Kindergarten schools.

Zayeda Khatun also promised to build modern community centers, indoor playgrounds in each ward of the city, construct modern convention centers in each zone, construct modern multi-storied markets by city corporation with modern parking in each zone, creating digital databases of city workers, building hospitals for ensuring workers' healthcare at a negligible expense.

Eradicating drugs, creating employment, planting trees to create a clean and green city and several other promises are highlighted in the election manifesto.

In her election manifesto, Zayeda Khatun highlighted the various developmental activities of Zahangir Alam, including the construction of 800 kilometers of roads in 38 months during his tenure as mayor.

On the other hand, after announcing the manifesto, former mayor Zahangir Alam asked for the cooperation of the Election Commission and the government for a fair election and told reporters that he has employed 3,500 agents for the election.

Also, regarding the allegation of misappropriation of compensation money for land acquired during the construction of 800 km road in the city during his tenure, Zahangir Alam said, "I want to say clearly that this is a completely false, fabricated allegation. Many people are spreading misinformation about this. The local government or the central government did not spend a single penny on land acquisition for the 800 km road. I built this road after requesting people to donate their land."