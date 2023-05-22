Gazipur to see tougher action than Gaibandha for election irregularities: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said if any complaints of irregularities arise during the Gazipur City Corporation elections, the action taken will be far more stringent than those implemented during the Gaibandha by-polls.

"There will be CCTV cameras in every booth and election commissioners including the CEC, officials and journalists will monitor from Dhaka," said the commissioner while addressing reporters at the election building on Monday.

He warned, "Action will be taken if any irregularities are detected. Unlike the Gaibandha by-polls, the Gazipur City Corporation elections will witness a more rigorous response, extending beyond the mere cancellation of the election."

When asked about the alleged vandalism and assault on the campaign of independent candidate Zayeda Khatun, the commissioner said they did not receive any such complaint.

He claimed the campaign was being conducted very peacefully and fairly and that there was no video or report of the incident in the media.

Referring to his recent visit to Gazipur electoral area, the commissioner said he himself did not find any evidence of a hostile environment.

He said the situation in the Gazipur City Corporation elections so far is quite good in the context of not only Bangladesh but the entire subcontinent.

Ruling out any reason for voters to be afraid or nervous about an untoward situation heading to the polling centres, the commissioner said, "There will be 57 executive magistrates and each of them will be accompanied by the BGB team, the RAB, and the judicial magistrate. There is no reason for the election to not be fair."

In regards to voters' concerns, he said, "There is no need to be afraid. Head to the polling centres. If anyone attempts to get in the way, notify us. Let the authorities take measures against those obstructing a fair and free election. Rest assured, strict action will be implemented to address any challenges."