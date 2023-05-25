Voting begins in Gazipur City Corporation

Voting in Gazipur City Corporation began on Thursday morning amid fears of violence, voter intimidation, and rigging.

It began at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

Photo: TBS

Election Commissioner MD Alamgir and Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana started CCTV monitoring of the polling at the EC Building in Agargaon.

Election Commission officials observe the voting situation via CCTV cameras. Photo: TBS

Mim Akhter, who has come to cast her vote at Harvard Model Academy voting centre, said, "Our house is nearby so we came here early to cast our vote. We will vote as soon as voting starts.

"I am a new voter that is why I am very excited, but I don't have any idea about EVM."

Harvard Model Academy is the women's voting centre for ward 1 of Gazipur, where the female voter number is 1,946.

Presiding Officer of this centre Dr Md Rezwan told The Business Standard, "We have taken preparations. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been prepared before 8am and voters will be able to vote in six rooms."

Amena Begum, in her 60s and suffering from obesity couldn't even stand alone in the queue at the voting centre in Madinatul Ulum Hifzul Quran Aleem Madrasa, under Ward 26 of Gazipur.

Madinatul Ulum Hifzul Quran Aleem Madrasa, Gazipur, Ward-26. Photo: TBS

Her granddaughter is standing in the queue at the polling centre on her behalf.

"I have casted my vote so many times in my life but it would be for the first time in EVM. I don't know whether I can conquer the long queue or the newly introduced EVM but I'm at least here for choosing my men who will run the city for next five years," she added. Amena Begum came from Munshipara area of the Gazipur city.

The total number of voters at the Chandana High School center of ward-16 is 2,937 but only 70 voters casted their votes between 8am to 9am, said Presiding Officer Mohammad Mainuddin.

Chandana High School center, ward-16. Photo: TBS

Md Abul Kashem Khan, polling officer of Chandana High School women booth 03, told TBS that the voter influx is slow and the elderly people are unable to cast their votes in a swift manner.

"They take time and it may be cause a low turnout," he added.

A total of 329 contestants including eight mayoral candidates and 243 general councillor candidates are participating in the third election to Gazipur City Corporation which consists of 57 wards and 11,79,476 voters. Also, 78 women candidates are contesting for 19 reserved councillor posts.

Photo: TBS

The Election Commission has pulled out all stops to ensure that the election is free, fair, and participatory.

It has covered the entirety of Gazipur in a security blanket, as a vast security apparatus has spread its wings over the entire polling area.