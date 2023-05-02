EC instructs police, district administration to enforce electoral code of conduct in city polls

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the respective metropolitan police commissioners and district administrators to ensure proper implementation and enforcement of the electoral code of conduct in the upcoming Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporation elections.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (2 May), the Election Commission (EC) stated that it has observed some candidates exhibiting a tendency to conduct processions, motorcycle processions or showdowns during the collection and submission of nomination papers for the upcoming city corporation elections.

Mentioning rules 11 and 13 of the City Corporation (Conduct of Election) Rules 2016, the EC said, "During the collection and submission of nomination papers, candidates are prohibited from organising processions or showdowns and can only have up to five supporters with them. Also, no processions or showdowns are allowed during the pre-election period."

"No candidate or any political party, any other person, organisation or institution on his behalf, can carry out procession or torch procession or any other kind of procession by any truck, bus, motorcycle, boat, train or any other mechanical vehicle," it added.

Pointing out the importance of adherence to the electoral code of conduct for free, fair and peaceful elections, the EC said, "The respective district commissioners, police commissioners and superintendents of police will perform due responsibilities to ensure proper implementation and enforcement of the electoral code of conduct in the upcoming city corporation elections."

According to the election schedule, Khulna and Barisal City Corporation elections will be held on 12 June and Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporation elections on 21 June. Last dates for submission of nomination papers are 16 May and 23 May respectively.