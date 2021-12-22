EC formation: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal joins president’s dialogue

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) has joined the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid to discuss the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

A seven-member delegation led by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu joined the talks at Bangabhaban around 4pm Wednesday.

The delegation includes General Secretary Shirin Akhter, acting president Advocate Rabiul Alam, Co-President Mir Hossain Akhter, Standing Committee Members Mosharraf Hossain, Advocate Shah Zikrul Ahmed and Rezaul Karim Tansen.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal is the second political party to join the dialogue.

The president opened the dialogue on 18 December with Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition party in the parliament.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The nine parties are Bangladesh Awami League, JaPa, BNP, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Gano Forum, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party-JP.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

