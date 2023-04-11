Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury dies
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 81.
Md Jilu Khan from Gonoshasthaya Kendra confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Tuesday.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 81.
Md Jilu Khan from Gonoshasthaya Kendra confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Tuesday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.