Last respects paid to Dr Zafrullah at Savar Gonoshasthaya Kendra

People of different classes and professions including officers, employees, and students of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra and Gono Bishwabidyalay in Savar are paying their last respects to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

Thousands started gathering at the PHA ground of Gonoshasthaya Kendra from 10am with many moved to tears as they paid their respects to one of the greatest sons of this soil.

Zafrullah Chowdhury's body is kept in the PHA grounds of Gonoshasthaya Kendra at the time of writing this report (12:50pm).

Sharmin Akhter, public relations officer of the Gono Bishwabidyalay, said that the fifth namaz-e-janaza of Dr Zafrullah will be held after Jummah prayers and he will be buried in front of Suchana Bhaban in Gonoshasthaya Kendra premises.

At this moment, family members of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, along with people from various social organisations, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital, public universities and the officials and employees of its various institutions are present along with common people.

"Our home is in the neighbouring village of Chakal. When I was only two and a half years old, Zafrullah Bhai took me under his care and brought me up with great love and educated me," Suchi Begum, an employee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital, told The Business Standard in a tearful voice.

She added that Dr Zafrullah was a protective shade over her head and now she is left without a guardian.

Aklima Akter, another employee remembered, "Being physically handicapped, many people did not want to give me a job here, Bhai [Dr Zafrullah] gave me a job."

She became emotional recalling how Dr Zafrulloah used to inquire about their lives, and eat together and said that there would not be another man like him.

On 11 April, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee, and renowned physician Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passed away at the age of 81 after being on life support since 10 April with a critical health condition. He was suffering from kidney complications as well as old age complications.