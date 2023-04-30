Dr Zafrullah's unfinished work must be completed: Speakers

The meaningful way to pay due respect to the recently departed Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is by carrying forward his unfinished work, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

Dr Zafrullah was seen by the people as their liberator, his politics was never power centric and he must be read to be understood, they said.

The discussion, titled "Struggle for Mass Health Care: Tribute and Commemoration of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury" was organised at Dhaka Reporters Unity by Swasthya Andolan – a network of healthcare professionals.

Prof Dr Rashid-E-Mahbub, president of the National Committee on Health Rights Movement said that Dr Zafrullah was an abstract character to many. "We saw him, knew him but did not understand him, and that is our misfortune."

The proper respect for the legacy of Dr Zafrullah would be by carrying forward his unfinished work, not by building a shrine, the professor said.

Eminent columnist and writer Farhad Mazhar said that Dr Zafrullah could not implement the health policy. "Now if we can draft a new health policy, it will be a real tribute to him."

Dr Zafrullah's son Barish Chowdhury said his father used to visit different countries to conduct medical camps, where there was no health system.

"At times of crisis like war, Dr Zafrullah showed that women with no formal education can serve society if trained," he said.

"My father used to say that Bangladesh's health care will never improve until its VIPs believe in so," Barish Chowdhury added.

Dr Zafrullah also advocated against over-medication and believed in simple generic drugs, he said. "When I was sick, he would treat me with three medicines – paracetamol, vitamin C and spicy beef."

Presiding over the programme, Professor Dr Kazi Kamruzzaman, chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital, said, "Zafrullah is not here anymore but his institutions should be kept going. Everyone should come forward to make his work better."

He also said that although Dr Zafrullah was not an industrialist, many entrepreneurial ideas came from his work. "The pharmaceuticals he established served as a model for other pharmaceuticals in the country."

Dr Manzur Kadir Ahmed, coordinator & CEO, Gonoshasthaya Kendra; Advocate Syed Mahbubur Alam Tahin, consultant at The Union; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive, BELA; and Dr Mushtaq Hossain, former general secretary Ducsu.