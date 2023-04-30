Dr Zafrullah's unfinished work must be completed: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

Dr Zafrullah's unfinished work must be completed: Speakers

Dr Zafrullah was seen by the people as their liberator, his politics was never power centric and he must be read to be understood

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:24 pm
Dr Zafrullah&#039;s unfinished work must be completed: Speakers

The meaningful way to pay due respect to the recently departed Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is by carrying forward his unfinished work, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.  

Dr Zafrullah was seen by the people as their liberator, his politics was never power centric and he must be read to be understood, they said.

The discussion, titled "Struggle for Mass Health Care: Tribute and Commemoration of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury" was organised at Dhaka Reporters Unity by Swasthya Andolan – a network of healthcare professionals. 

Prof Dr Rashid-E-Mahbub, president of the National Committee on Health Rights Movement said that Dr Zafrullah was an abstract character to many. "We saw him, knew him but did not understand him, and that is our misfortune."

The proper respect for the legacy of Dr Zafrullah would be by carrying forward his unfinished work, not by building a shrine, the professor said.

Eminent columnist and writer Farhad Mazhar said that Dr Zafrullah could not implement the health policy. "Now if we can draft a new health policy, it will be a real tribute to him."

Dr Zafrullah's son Barish Chowdhury said his father used to visit different countries to conduct medical camps, where there was no health system. 

"At times of crisis like war, Dr Zafrullah showed that women with no formal education can serve society if trained," he said.

"My father used to say that Bangladesh's health care will never improve until its VIPs believe in so," Barish Chowdhury added.

Dr Zafrullah also advocated against over-medication and believed in simple generic drugs, he said. "When I was sick, he would treat me with three medicines – paracetamol, vitamin C and spicy beef."

Presiding over the programme, Professor Dr Kazi Kamruzzaman, chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital, said, "Zafrullah is not here anymore but his institutions should be kept going. Everyone should come forward to make his work better."

He also said that although Dr Zafrullah was not an industrialist, many entrepreneurial ideas came from his work. "The pharmaceuticals he established served as a model for other pharmaceuticals in the country." 

Dr Manzur Kadir Ahmed, coordinator & CEO, Gonoshasthaya Kendra; Advocate Syed Mahbubur Alam Tahin, consultant at The Union; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive, BELA; and Dr Mushtaq Hossain, former general secretary Ducsu.

Top News

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

10h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

13h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

11h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

3h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

4h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

10h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022