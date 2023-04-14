Dr Zafrullah laid to rest at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of co-workers, students, and well-wishers bid a last farewell to Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday.

He was laid to rest in the premises of Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar around 3pm Friday (14 April).

Thousands of people including leaders and activists of political and social organisations, students, officials and employees of Gonoshasthaya Kendra attended the funeral.

Earlier, the 5th namaz-e-janaza of Dr Zafrullah was held at the PHA ground of Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar at 2:30pm.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's wife Shireen Haque, son Barish Hasan Chowdhury, daughter Risthi Chowdhury and other family members, officials and employees of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, students, leaders and activists of various socio-political organisations, local political leaders and activists were present in the janaza.

The valiant freedom fighter breathed his last at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital late on Tuesday at the age of 81.

After the body of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was brought to Savar's Gonoshasthaya Kendra in a freezer van on Thursday evening, tributes from people of all walks of life poured in to honor the legacy of this revered figure.

Many people broke down in tears when they came to pay their respects.

After paying tribute, Ha-Meem Group Chairman and Managing Director AK Azad said, "We will never forget the contribution of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. He has worked for the welfare of people all his life. His contribution to the revolution in the pharmaceutical industry in the country today is outstanding. The passing of this great individual is deeply painful and leaves an irreplaceable void."

President of Krishak Sramik Janata League Bangbir Quader Siddiqui said, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was a good and outspoken person. He never hesitated to speak in favour of people. He was always ready to run to their needs. His departure is very painful.

Among others who came to pay their last respects to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury in Savar were State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Chairperson of Gonoshasthaya Kendra's Board of Trustees Professor Altafunnesa, Trustee Sandhya Roy, Dr Abul Kashem Chowdhury, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Executive Chief Manjur Quader Ahmed, Press Adviser Muhammad Jahangir Alam, BNP Central Committee's Assistant Family Welfare Affairs Secretary and former Dhaka-19 constituency MP Dr Dewan Md Salahuddin Babu, President of Dhaka District Awami League and Member of Parliament of Dhaka-20 constituency Benazir Ahmed, Chief Coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon Jonaid Saki.

