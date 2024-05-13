How can he slap: How assault on biker turned to cyberbullying

When the video of a motorcycle rider being assaulted by an elderly man was uploaded on Facebook, the reactions to come were sadly predictable.

It's not a secret: a lot of Bangladeshis don't like bikers.

Video of the assault, meanwhile, went viral. And then came the cyberbullying.

The incident, which occurred at a railway crossing in Cumilla, escalated into a physical confrontation, raising concerns about road safety and social behaviour.

The video showed a confrontation between two motorcyclists, with a third individual filming the altercation.

It seemingly began when a van driver attempted to cross the railway crossing illegally, leading to a verbal exchange between the two bikers who were present there, according to a social media commenter.

The biker filming the incident asked the to-be victim of cyberbullying to move a bit.

He refused, got off his bike, and started arguing, all the while interacting with his phone.

This image of the youth, later identified as Asib Bhuiyan, in his white panjabi, brandishing a phone, instantly made viewers associate him with student politics affiliates.

When Asif didn't move for a few minutes, the situation turned physical as an elderly man intervened. He slapped the biker a couple of times, after which both left the scene.

The aftermath of the incident has been marked by online harassment and cyberbullying directed towards the individual who was slapped.

Despite not engaging in physical violence himself, he has become the target of online abuse, with some individuals blaming him for provoking the altercation and escalating the situation.

While the majority of people on the internet praised the elderly man's actions, this act of physical violence has reignited discussions surrounding bullying and aggression on the roads, with many also condemning the assault.

Furthermore, additional videos have surfaced, adding layers to the narrative.

In one video, the elderly man apologises to the biker, but also says he can slap him as many times as he wants.

"If I have done anything wrong, don't take it by heart. You are like my nephew, I can slap you as many times as I want to, you wouldn't resist. The man who filmed this is at fault. I'll slap the journalism out of him if I could find him," the elderly man says, remorse in one sentence, gone in the next.

Asib Bhuiyan, the biker who got slapped, says he is a former student of Comilla Modern High School and Dhanmondi Ideal College in his Facebook profile.

To his credit, he has taken the matter lightly, actively engaging with online harassers and seemingly enjoying the attention. His behaviour suggests a lack of concern about the seriousness of the incident and its implications, instead focusing on the social clout gained from the viral video.

The role of social media in amplifying and sensationalising such incidents cannot be overlooked.

The pursuit of likes, shares, and virality often takes precedence over responsible reporting and ethical considerations, contributing to the escalation of conflicts and perpetuation of negative stereotypes.

It's almost a well-known fact: people act much more charged up when cameras are around.

The reaction of the online community, meanwhile, reflects broader societal attitudes towards bikers, often stereotyped as reckless and confrontational.

This incident highlights the need for greater understanding and empathy towards all road users, regardless of their mode of transport.

The failure of authorities to address the root causes of road rage and bullying on the roads raises concerns about the effectiveness of current measures in ensuring road safety and developing responsible behaviour.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting respect and civility on the roads. It also underscores the prevalence of cyberbullying and the need for greater awareness and education on online behavior.

As discussions continue, it is hoped that this incident will lead to meaningful reflections on road safety and social behaviour, leading to positive changes in attitudes and actions