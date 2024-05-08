UP polls: Supporter arrested for uploading voting video in Rajshahi

According to the police, the video of voting was uploaded from a Facebook ID named MD Hamim Hossain SP at 2:00pm today

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Police have arrested a supporter for uploading a video of voting chairman candidate with the "ink-pen" symbol on social media in Rajshahi's Godagari.

According to the police, the video of voting was uploaded from a Facebook ID named MD Hamim Hossain SP at 2:00pm today.

The video shows, a voter stamping at the symbols of favourite candidates including the "ink-pen" symbol of Belal Uddin Sohail.

Meanwhile, when the video went viral, another chairman candidate Jahangir Alam of "cup-plate" symbol told The Business Standard that a voter entered the polling booth and stamped fake votes on three ballot papers. It happened in every centre of Deopara Union.

Therefore, a written complaint has been filed with the district commissioner along with the returning officer seeking cancellation of the union's election.

Rajshahi Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman said, "Entering the polling booth and recording the video of voting and uploading it through social media are both crimes. One person has been detained in this incident and the matter is being investigated.

