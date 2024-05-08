Security guard shot outside Drake's Toronto mega-mansion

A security guard was seriously injured in a shooting outside Canadian rap star Drake's mansion in Toronto early Tuesday, as confirmed by the police.

"The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers and there was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning," stated Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk.

The incident occurred shortly after 2am ET, as revealed by Krawczyk to the media at the scene, reports CBC News.

He couldn't confirm whether Drake, also known as Aubrey Graham, was present at the time but assured that the rapper's team is cooperating with the investigation.

Initial reports suggest it was a drive-by shooting, according to a police source who spoke with CBC News.

The security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was found unconscious when officers arrived. He was swiftly transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

While Krawczyk refrained from confirming if it was indeed a drive-by shooting, he acknowledged the involvement of a vehicle. However, he couldn't provide details regarding the vehicle or the suspects.

Nonetheless, investigators have retrieved security camera footage capturing the incident, with plans to gather more surveillance video throughout the day.

At this early stage of the investigation, Krawczyk emphasized that it's premature to speculate on the motive behind the shooting.

