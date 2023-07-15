Domestic help dies after falling off building in Dhaka's Dhanmondi

A 25-year-old domestic help died after falling off the fifth floor of a building in the city's Dhanmondi area early Saturday (15 July).

The deceased was identified as Nasrin, who hailed from Bhola.

Muhit Khan, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station, said Nasrin had been working at the house as a domestic help for six years.

On information, police recovered the body of Nasrin around 3am and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are investigating whether the girl committed suicide or it was an accident, said the SI.