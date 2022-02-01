DNCC mayor seeks list of illegally occupied roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
01 February, 2022

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. File Photo
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. File Photo

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has directed the councilors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to provide a list of illegally occupied roads.

He gave the instruction at a virtual board meeting held on Thursday (27 January). 

Atiqul Islam expressed concern that some building owners have illegally occupied several roads in different wards of DNCC without seeking approval from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

After the list is prepared, the councilors of the concerned wards, in collaboration with the estate department of the DNCC, will ensure the widening of the roads by removing the illegal occupants.

In the meeting, a decision has been taken to send the updated T O & E (Table of Organisation & Equipment) to the Local Government Department for final approval, to purchase specialised microbuses and other vehicles for the use of people with special needs.

The meeting also decided to recruit more manpower to speed up cleaning activities in the city.

Senior officials of DNCC and councilors attended the meeting.

