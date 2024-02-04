'Unplanned' canal excavation damages roads in Barishal

The Bangladesh Water Development Board's (BWDB) ongoing canal excavation project in Barishal city, valued at Tk6 crore, is causing damage to nearby roads and private property.

While intended to address waterlogging concerns, the project's alleged lack of planning has resulted in cracks appearing on roads and damage caused to nearby houses.

Residents have expressed concerns about the lack of proper planning, alleging it has caused inconvenience and property damage. While the BWDB and city corporation have assured that repairs would be undertaken to the damaged infrastructure, residents remain sceptical.

Barishal BWDB Executive Engineer Khalid Bin Olid acknowledged the issues and assured coordinated efforts with city authorities to resolve them.

Rafiqul Alam, coordinator of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon Barishal, criticised the lack of proper planning for the work. He emphasised the need for demarcation, piling in vulnerable areas, and stall removal before excavation and questioned the project's effectiveness and long-term benefits for residents.

The project, initiated in December 2023, is aimed at revitalising seven of the city's 22 moribund canals. The target date for completion is June 30, but several canals are already nearing their final stages of excavation.

The project encompasses Jail Canal, Sagardighi Canal, Rupatali Canal, Shobha Rani Canal, Bhatar Canal, Palashpur Canal, and Amanatganj Canal, at a total budget of Tk6.03 crore.

Individual allocations include Tk2.67 crore for Sagardighi Canal (9km), Tk28 lakh for Rupatali Canal (1km), Tk32 lakh for Shobha Rani Canal (1.5km), Tk4 lakh for Bhatar Canal (160m), Tk1.35 crore for Palashpur Canal (1.7km), Tk1.09 crore for Amanatganj Canal (2.5km), and Tk28.67 lakh for Jail Canal (2km).

Imran Hossain, a West Sagardighi resident, alleged that improper excavator operation has damaged nearby houses. He further claimed that unplanned excavation led to road collapse and erosion into the Sagardighi Canal at multiple locations.

Delwar Hossain, from Jiyanagar, voiced similar concerns. He blamed the absence of protective piling for the erosion of Christianpara road into the canal, resulting in significant cracks elsewhere.

Zakir Hossain Bhulu, the contractor for the Rupoatali Canal excavation, acknowledged some road damage but assured of repairs to be undertaken during bank construction.

Meanwhile, Israil Hossain, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Barishal City Corporation, told The Business Standard that the allegations will be inquired into and necessary measures taken accordingly.