DNCC cleaner dies after being hit by pickup truck, workers stage protest on Dhaka-Aricha Highway

Cleaning workers protest. Photo: Collected
Cleaning workers protest. Photo: Collected

Following the death of a female cleaner of city corporation, her fellow colleagues held protest and blockade roads in capital's Mirpur area on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Amena Begum, 45, who was killed after a pick-up truck hit her near the Gabtoli bus terminal early today.

Her colleagues protested and blockaded the road for around 3.5 hours in this incident.

No vehicle could enter Dhaka through Gabtali from 6am to 9:30am on Thursday due to roadblocks.

Due to the closure of that important road for a long time, traffic movement came to snarl in different areas of the capital.

Assistant Commissioner of Darus Salam Zone of DMP Mofizur Rahman Palash said that a female cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation died after being hit by a speedy pick-up on the Gabtoli-Deepnagar road about 150 meters south of the Gabtoli bus terminal at around 6:30am.

He added that the pickup was seized and its driver Nazmul Islam has been arrested. A police case is under process in this regard.

Immediately after the accident, hundreds of cleaning workers of the city corporation took a stand on the Dhaka-Aricha highway stopping the traffic. 

As a result, long traffic jams were created on both sides of the road.

However, the agitating cleaning workers demanded to accept their demands immidiately including risk allowance.

They claimed, if they do not get such an announcement, they will take to the street again.

Jamal Hossain, police inspector (Investigation) of Darus Salam police station, Mirpur Zone of DMP, told that the protestors were removed from the road around 9am after receiving the information. However, the three-hour blockade caused severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. 

At present, the situation is normal.

 

