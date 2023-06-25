DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today issued 24 guidelines for smooth journey of the homebound people on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha.

The DMP has requested all to comply with the guidelines and follow the instructions.

The guidelines include ensuring uninterrupted traffic management of the respective roads and highways during the unloading of cattle heads from trucks at markets and during the sale and keeping proper vigilance on sacrificial animals coming to the capital through riverways so that they can go to the designated markets.

The DMP also asked to ensure parking facilities for easy traveling to markets.

It said vehicles loaded with animals must be loaded and unloaded in the markets approved by the City Corporation.

According to the guidelines, necessary coordination will be made with city corporations, market lessees, transport owners, labour leaders for smooth traffic control centering cattle markets.

No heavy vehicles will be entered into Dhaka city three days before the Eid, the DMP said.

It further instructed that motorcyclists and riders must wear helmets while traveling long distances and effective measures will be taken to prevent overspeeding on free roads before and after the Eid.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police also greeted all on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. The DMP has sought sincere cooperation from all to ensure safety and security of the citizens.