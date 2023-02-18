DMP issues guidelines to obtain route permits for holding events

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued nine guidelines for organisers of any kind of social, institutional and religious programmes in the capital.

The Traffic Division of the DMP on Saturday issued these new instructions saying organisers/ applicants must adhere to these guidelines in order to obtain route permits from the DMP.

Md Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of the DMP, said that such initiatives have been taken to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

According to the DMP order, various educational institutions, banks, insurance, financial institutions and various companies in Dhaka apply for temporary route permits (DMP traffic department permission) for travelling on educational tours, banquets, religious events, festivals or other such events.

But in many cases, it has been observed that the route permit applications are not submitted through proper channels with the necessary documents attached. As a result, it is not possible to provide proper service and temporary route permits to the applicants, the DMP order said.

In this situation, the DMP asked the programme organisers to follow some guidelines. They are – the application for a temporary route permit must be sent to the address of the Commissioner of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters, 36 Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Sarani, Dhaka-1000.

Photocopies of the registration certificate and fitness certificate of vehicles mentioned in the application must be attached.

The application must be submitted to the address mentioned above three days prior to travel. The application form must be written on the designated pad of the concerned organisation and institution.

The applicant's full name, address and mobile number must be mentioned in the form. The route permit will be valid only for the period specified in the application.

The permit issued by the DMP's Traffic Division should be kept with the driver of the vehicle during the journey and should be displayed to the traffic officer in charge on the road, if asked.

The authority reserves the right to cancel the temporary route permit issued at any time. An incomplete application will be considered rejected.

