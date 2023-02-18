DMP issues guidelines to obtain route permits for holding events

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

DMP issues guidelines to obtain route permits for holding events

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:57 pm
DMP issues guidelines to obtain route permits for holding events

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued nine guidelines for organisers of any kind of social, institutional and religious programmes in the capital.

The Traffic Division of the DMP on Saturday issued these new instructions saying organisers/ applicants must adhere to these guidelines in order to obtain route permits from the DMP.

Md Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of the DMP, said that such initiatives have been taken to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

According to the DMP order, various educational institutions, banks, insurance, financial institutions and various companies in Dhaka apply for temporary route permits (DMP traffic department permission) for travelling on educational tours, banquets, religious events, festivals or other such events. 

But in many cases, it has been observed that the route permit applications are not submitted through proper channels with the necessary documents attached. As a result, it is not possible to provide proper service and temporary route permits to the applicants, the DMP order said.

In this situation, the DMP asked the programme organisers to follow some guidelines. They are – the application for a temporary route permit must be sent to the address of the Commissioner of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters, 36 Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Sarani, Dhaka-1000.

Photocopies of the registration certificate and fitness certificate of vehicles mentioned in the application must be attached.

The application must be submitted to the address mentioned above three days prior to travel. The application form must be written on the designated pad of the concerned organisation and institution.

The applicant's full name, address and mobile number must be mentioned in the form. The route permit will be valid only for the period specified in the application.

The permit issued by the DMP's Traffic Division should be kept with the driver of the vehicle during the journey and should be displayed to the traffic officer in charge on the road, if asked.

The authority reserves the right to cancel the temporary route permit issued at any time. An incomplete application will be considered rejected.
 

Top News

DMP / route permit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike