DMP gets new DC for Prosecution Division 

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has appointed Md Jashim Uddin as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Prosecution Division.

He will take charge as the Deputy Commissioner next Saturday, according to a circular issued by the DMP Headquarters on Thursday (1 Sept).

Prior to the new post, Jashim served as the superintendent of police in River Police Khulna region.

Jashim Uddin, a superintendent of police from the 25th Bangladesh Civil Service, will replace the outgoing DC Md Jafor Hossain.

"The DMP Prosecution Department will give the best effort to serve justice. No stone will be left unturned to ensure quick disposal of criminal cases and people will get their desired service too" Jashim Uddin said.

Earlier, Jashim Uddin was posted in Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion-7, Rapid Action Battalion-9 and Manikganj District Police.