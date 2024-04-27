DMP arrests musician with crystal meth worth 1 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 02:36 pm

Members of Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) have arrested a man and seized 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth) from him.

The arrestee was identified as Enamul Kabir Rabel, 47, a member of the rock band "Uccharon", which was formed by legendary singer Azam Khan.

The market value of the confiscated drug is estimated to be around Tk1 crore, confirmed Rampura police station Officer-in-charge (investigations) Saiful Islam

He said, "Acting on tip-off, we conducted a raid in the capital's Rampura area yesterday [26 April],  and seized 1 kg crystal meth, valued at Tk1 crore."

Soon after Enamul's arrest, a case was filed accusing three people under the Narcotics Control Act 2018. 

The two others mentioned in the case are - Md Liton and Majharul Islam Amit.

