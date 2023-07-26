Young couple found dead in Dhaka's East Rampura, police suspect suicide

Police recovered the bodies of a couple from their home in Dhaka's East Rampura area early today (26 July).

The deceased were identified as Jewel, 28, and his wife Nasrin, 22. Jewel used to work as a day labourer, while Nasrin worked as a domestic help in the area.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of East Rampura Police Station, said police recovered the bodies hanging from the ceiling of their home on Titas Road around 3 am after getting information from neighbours.

A team of forensic department of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected samples as evidence.

The bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police suspected the couple might have committed suicide over financial issues, said the OC.