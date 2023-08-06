1.045 kg crystal meth recovered in Cox's Bazar: BGB

Crime

UNB
06 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:33 pm

1.045 kg crystal meth recovered in Cox&#039;s Bazar: BGB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1.045 kg of crystal meth (ice) in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early Sunday.

A team of the  34 BGB Battalion conducted a drive in the upazila's Paschim Anjuman Para area after being informed that a consignment of drugs will be smuggled to Bangladesh from Myanmar through the border, said a media release signed by Lt Colonel Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commander of the unit force.  

Around 3 am, they spotted some people intruding into Bangladesh territory from Myanmar with a bag. However, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, they left the bag abandoned and fled, it said.

Later, the crystal meth was found inside the bag.

Known by its street name 'ice', crystal meth is a powerful drug that affects the central nervous system. It comes in the form of clear crystals or shiny blue-white rocks.

Crystal meth

