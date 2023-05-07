4 arrested with 'ice' worth Tk120cr in Ukhiya: RAB

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four persons with a consignment of 24kg of crystal meth, commonly known as ice, from the Ukhiya-Palangkhali border in Cox's Bazar.

The consignment was seized during a raid at the Ukhiya-Palangkhali border around 9pm on Saturday (6 May).

RAB has claimed that this is the highest shipment of this drug seized in the country. Rab's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the matter.

Rab seized 24kg crystal meth ice which is the highest amount of this drug seized in the country's history from the Palangkhali border in Cox's Bazar, said the RAB official.

At the same time, the main godfather of Ice was arrested. The arrestees are being questioned at the moment, he said.

Details will be revealed at a press conference at the RAB-15 office in Cox's Bazar on Sunday at 11am, added the RAB official.