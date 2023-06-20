BGB arrests Myanmar citizen from Teknaf with crystal meth worth Tk15.5 crore

Crime

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

BGB arrests Myanmar citizen from Teknaf with crystal meth worth Tk15.5 crore

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today arrested a Myanmar national with more than 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth) worth Tk15.5 crore in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

 Md Nurunnabi, 27, was arrested from the Sabrang Jinnahkhal area in the early hours of Tuesday (20 June ), Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion Captain Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard. 

The detained Nurunnabi is from Sudhapara, Mangdu, Myanmar.

"Based on secret information that a large shipment of drugs may come from Myanmar to Bangladesh through Jinnah Khal. Two patrols team of BGB took a strategic position in the area. The patrol saw three persons in a wooden boat coming towards Jinnah Khal on the border, approximately 200 yards from the zero line of the border," the BGB official said. 

"The naval patrol team was able to arrest one smuggler and the other two smugglers jumped off the boat and swam away into Myanmar. Later, after a search, 3kg 161g of crystal meth was found wrapped in a black polybag under the deck of the boat," he added. 

He also said that the recovered crystal meth ice and wooden boat are in the process of being handed over to the Teknaf Model Police Station.

A case is also being filed against Nurunnabi. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Crystal meth / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

3h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

4h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

6h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

38m | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

19h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

22h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline