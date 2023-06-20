BGB arrests Myanmar citizen from Teknaf with crystal meth worth Tk15.5 crore

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today arrested a Myanmar national with more than 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth) worth Tk15.5 crore in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Md Nurunnabi, 27, was arrested from the Sabrang Jinnahkhal area in the early hours of Tuesday (20 June ), Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion Captain Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard.

The detained Nurunnabi is from Sudhapara, Mangdu, Myanmar.

"Based on secret information that a large shipment of drugs may come from Myanmar to Bangladesh through Jinnah Khal. Two patrols team of BGB took a strategic position in the area. The patrol saw three persons in a wooden boat coming towards Jinnah Khal on the border, approximately 200 yards from the zero line of the border," the BGB official said.

"The naval patrol team was able to arrest one smuggler and the other two smugglers jumped off the boat and swam away into Myanmar. Later, after a search, 3kg 161g of crystal meth was found wrapped in a black polybag under the deck of the boat," he added.

He also said that the recovered crystal meth ice and wooden boat are in the process of being handed over to the Teknaf Model Police Station.

A case is also being filed against Nurunnabi.