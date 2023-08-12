District administration directs authorities to sue 17 involved in hill cutting in Ctg

Officials of Chattogram district administration conduct a drive at a hill of the city on Saturday (12 August). Photo: TBS

The district administration of Chattogram on Saturday ordered authorities concerned to file cases against 17 people in connection with hill cutting in the port city.

The Department of Environment and officer-in-charge of Akbar Shah police station in Chattogram were directed to file cases against the individuals for constructing houses and roads by cutting hills on the side of Bayezid Link Road of the city, said Md Umar Farooq, Kattoli circle assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate.

The administration found evidence of cutting steep hills at 90 degree angles on the spot while conducting drives at different hills of the city on Saturday, he said, adding that the issue of ownership of these hills is being investigated.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman ordered swift action after noticing road construction by cutting hills while commuting through Bayezid Link Road, Farooq said.