Disaster and Dev Network launched in Sandwip focusing on child drowning reduction

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:00 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A new network focusing on disaster management and sustainable development, named Disaster and Development Network, has been launched in Sandwip to deal with disasters and other challenges toward sustainable development, particularly in reducing child fatalities due to drowning.

The formation of the organisation was announced during a meeting at the Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka on 18 August. Leaders of the newly-founded Disaster and Development Network appealed for the support of all Sandwip people staying at home and abroad, reads a press release.

Dr Edris Alam, professor of Geography and Environmental Studies at Chattogram University and chief executive of the Disaster Action and Development Organisation (Dado), presented a pictorial report on the contemporary natural disaster in Sandwip. He stressed that the paramount goal of grassroots social organisations across the district and upazila levels in our country should be to contribute to disaster management and sustainable development within their localities.

"Sandwip, geographically isolated from the mainland, has a historical vulnerability to diverse natural disasters such as cyclones, tidal surges, tsunamis, and river erosions. The region has relatively seen fewer government development initiatives compared to other areas," he noted.

The meeting was presided over by retired Additional Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Khadem and moderated by SM Zahidul Alam Sumon. Numerous speakers including retired Secretary Poet Asad Mannan, retired Additional Secretary Tapan Chandra Banik, industrialist Md Nurul Akhtar, Professor Dr Mohammad Shahedur Rahman Khan, Engineer Mahmudul Haque, Engineer Sheikh Moin Uddin, retired Grameen Bank officer SM Shah Alam, Barrister Shamsul Hasan, Md Nurul Akhtar Milad, Mizanur Rahman, Md Abdul Hannan, Md Abul Hossain, Kazi Naeem Uddin, Kazi Iftekhar Tarek, Bayezid Hossain, Atul Karmakar, Md Zakaria, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Md Mohiuddin, and Ramiz Uddin, delivered speeches during the event.

