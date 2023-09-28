2 killed in gunfight with coast guard in Ctg's Sandwip coast

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a gunfight with the coast guard at Sandwip beach in Chattogram.

The incident took place at the Sandwip coast near the Noakhali char area on Wednesday (27 September), Sandwip police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

The deceased are Mohammad Mitu Rahman, 35, and Mohammad Raj, 25.

The police official said, "The miscreants attacked the coast guard and fisheries officers when they went to conduct an eviction drive in the char area. Two people were killed in the shootout and four were injured."

Sandwip police station sub-inspector Mobarok said, "The Coast Guard has filed a case over the incident against 110-130 unknown defendants alleging physical harm with the intent to kill government employees. An investigation is underway."

The Business Standard could not reach Lt Tahsin Rahman, media officer of Coast Guard East Zone, and Saiful Islam, Sandwip upazila fisheries officer for comment.