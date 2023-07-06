Ship loses 3 containers overboard in Sandwip Channel storm

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Ship loses 3 containers overboard in Sandwip Channel storm

Bangladesh Navy has also engaged its resources in rescuing the ship

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Representational Image.
Representational Image.

A cargo ship lost three containers after they toppled overboard during a storm in Sandwip Channel on the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The vessel, Pangaon Express, was carrying goods to Pangaon Container Terminal from Chattogram Port.

Confirming the incident, Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told The Business Standard that the sailors on the ship were not harmed and were rescued by a boat and taken to safety.

The cargo ship, owned by Chattogram Port, had 96 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods on board.

The ship was operated by a company named Sea Glory Shipping on rent. It was used for transporting cargo containers on the route.

A team is trying to remove the water and containers from the vessel to make it lighter, said officials of Chattogram Port Authority's Marine Department. Once done, it will be taken to the docks for repair.

A chartered tug along with the port's powerful tugboat Kandari-11 has been dispatched to the accident site.

Bangladesh Navy has also engaged its resources in rescuing the partially-sank ship, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

Meanwhile, the port authority has formed a three-member committee to investigate the cause of the accident and the cost of damage.

Pangaon Express is among three ships Chattogram Port Authority purchased at a cost of Tk50 crore for container transportation on Chattogram-Pangaon route.

Sea Glory Shipping, the largest ship operator on the route, rented the three ships from the port authority under the bareboat charter agreement for five years. 

According to the contract, Sea Glory maintains the ships and operates them with its own manpower.

The port gets a monthly rent of 7.5 lakh for each ship. 

Jahir Uddin Jewel, managing director of Sea Glory said the accident happened due to rough seas in hostile weather.

"We managed to keep the ship afloat until Thursday afternoon. We hope to avoid the ship from sinking," he added.

Top News

Bay of Bengal / Sandwip / Storm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

14h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

3h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

5h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?