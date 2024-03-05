Navy hands over 68 barrack houses in Ctg’s Sandwip

The Bangladesh Navy has officially handed over 68 newly constructed paved barrack houses to the local administration in Chattogram's Sandwip Upazila.

The handover ceremony took place today (5 March), marking a milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide shelter to those in need.

The barracks, comprising a total of 340 housing units, were constructed under the Ashrayan-2 Project, initiated by the Bangladesh Navy with the direct guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and inspired by the vision of 'Right to Shelter, Sheikh Hasina's Gift'.

Under the overall supervision of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Armed Forces Department, the Bangladesh Navy undertook the construction of these barracks to provide dignified housing solutions for the homeless, according to a media release from ISPR.

Each barrack house consists of five individual units, equipped with separate kitchen and bathroom facilities, accommodating one homeless family per unit. The completion of these barracks signifies a significant step towards fulfilling the housing needs of vulnerable populations in the region.

During the formal handover ceremony, representatives from the Bangladesh Navy officially transferred ownership of the barracks to the Deputy Commissioner's office. The event was attended by Navy officials, local dignitaries, and community leaders, highlighting the collaborative effort and commitment towards addressing societal challenges and ensuring the welfare of marginalised communities.

The Ashrayan-2 Project has been instrumental in providing housing solutions across multiple districts, with a total of 4,492 barracks handed over to local administrations in Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Noakhali, and Cox's Bazar districts. These barracks have provided shelter to approximately 33,825 homeless families, reflecting the government's steadfast commitment to social welfare and poverty alleviation initiatives.

Additionally, ongoing construction efforts in Sandwip, under the supervision of commander Chattogram Naval Area, will see the completion of 68 more barracks, further guaranteeing housing for an additional 340 landless families upon completion.

The successful implementation of the project underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between government agencies, the armed forces, and local communities in addressing pressing societal needs and ensuring inclusive development for all citizens.