Sandwip students enjoy free Eid travel 

Students of Sandwip upazila living in Chattogram city and other parts of Bangladesh have been enjoying free Eid travel through the Kumira-Guptachara sea route.

A voluntary organisation named Human24 has arranged the trip for the second time.

Students were first taken to Kumira of Sitakunda upazila from Chattogram city's Halishahar area by bus and then, they started for home by a vessel named MV Ivy Rahman.

The special arrangement for students of Sandwip, which is separated from the mainland, started on Monday and will continue till Wednesday, the organisers say.

Students who wish to take the free Eid travel service have to complete the registration by filling out the form online with the identity card information of their respective educational institutions. Besides, students can register their names at two designated spots in Halishahar of Chattogram.

The organisation launched this programme of free transportation service for students and low-income people of Sandwip during the last Eid ul-Fitr.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan Milton, a USA expatriate and member of BNP central executive committee, and businessman Aftab Khan Ami, also treasurer of Chattogram North District Awami League, assisted in the Eid services.

On the occasion of starting Eid trip, Human24 hosted a programme in the Halishahar area on Monday morning.

At the event, chief executive of the organisation Saleh Noman said travelling to Sandwip is too difficult as well as costly, so, we arranged the free Eid travel to give some relief to the students back home.

Mohammad Hasim, a student who enjoyed the free Eid trip, underscored the need to take initiatives to eliminate the accommodation crisis in Chittagong City for students of Sandwip.