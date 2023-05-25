15 arrested for casting fake votes in Sandwip by-polls

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Fifteen people were arrested from different polling centres while casting fake votes in the by-election for the post of chairman in Sandwip Upazila Parishad. 

"A total of 15 people were arrested from different centres while casting fake votes from 8:00am to 2:00pm during the polls. However, their names were not immediately known," Sandwip Upazila Executive Officer Samrat Khisa told The Business Standard on Thursday (25 May).

Voting for the by-polls for the post of upazila chairman in Chittagong's Sandwip started from 8:00am today and ended at 4:00pm. 

The turnout of voters at the centre was low. It was alleged that agents were not allowed to enter some centres from the rebel candidate Rafiqul Islam's side.

The number of voters in this year's by-election is 2,39,610. Votes have been accepted in 86 centres on ballot papers.

There are four candidates for the post of chairman in the election; Main Uddin of Awami League, rebel Rafiqul Islam of the same party, Jasder Abul Kashem and independent candidate Mashiur Rahman. 

Abul Kashem and Moshiur Rahman expressed their support for Awami League candidate Main Uddin in a press conference.

