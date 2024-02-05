SC stays HC order suspending gazette declaring AL candidate winner of Jhenaidah-1 polls

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed a High Court order that suspended the Election Commission's gazette declaring Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hai as the winner of Jhenaidah-1 seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, passed the order on Monday (5 February).

Abdul Hai now faces no obstacles from performing his duties as a Member of Parliament, said his lawyer Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raza.

The High Court on Thursday (1 February) stayed the EC gazette after hearing on a petition filed by independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal.

Nazrul alleged that the returning officer rigged the vote count and declared the AL candidate as the winner.