Diplomatic efforts are in place, but it may take time, Momen tells JS about sanction on RAB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday told Parliament that diplomatic efforts are on track to deal with the United States regarding sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), but he acknowledged that the matter is a political issue, which may follow a protracted process.

"Lifting the sanction from RAB is a long-term process. Since the matter of imposing the sanction on RAB is a political issue, strong diplomatic efforts are being made to solve the matter since the beginning (immediately after imposition of the sanction)," he said.

The foreign minister made the statement while replying to a starred question from opposition Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque (Chunnu).

In a scripted answer, Dr Momen said the foreign ministry and other ministries, divisions or government agencies are jointly working to lift this sanction and ensure that such sanction would not come anymore in the future.

The Bangladesh embassy stationed in Washington DC maintains contact with the US state department regularly, he said, adding that the foreign ministry takes steps instantly following the recommendation of the Bangladesh embassy.

Citing different steps taken by the government for withdrawal of the existing sanctions, he said that the sanction issue was also discussed in meetings with US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said Donald Lu now praised the activities of RAB.

"The foreign ministry and Bangladesh embassy stationed in Washington DC together with a legal assistance firm continue strong diplomatic efforts over the withdrawal of the sanction," he said.