Momen holds bilateral meetings with Timor Leste president, PM, other ministers

During Momen’s courtesy call on the legendary figure President of Timor Leste, J Ramos Horta at the latter’s official residence on Monday (28 August). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who is on an official visit to Timor Leste from 28-29 August, had bilateral meetings with the prime minister, president and other ministers.

This was the first ever visit to Timor Leste by any Bangladesh foreign minister.

During his courtesy meeting with Prime Minister of Timor Leste Xanama Gusmao on Tuesday (29 August) at the latter's office in Dili, Momen pointed out that the socio-economic successes, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were not a mere accident but due to her commitment and targeted approach.

During Momen's courtesy meeting with Prime Minister of Timor Leste Xanama Gusmao on Tuesday (29 August) at the latter’s office in Dili. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister of Timor Leste expressed his keen interest to collaborate in the areas of health, education, training, food security and climate change when the foreign minister mentioned those opportunities to collaborate bilaterally.

"Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh are in the heart of the people of Timor Leste," the prime minister of Timor Leste said.

Gusmao commented, "I need to learn from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina how to ensure food security for 170 million people and ensure their economic and social wellbeing."

On the Rohingya issue, he expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh and highlighted some practical challenges to resolve the crisis.

Momen welcomed the decision when Gusmao expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh next year.

During Momen's courtesy call on President of Timor Leste, J Ramos Horta at the latter's official residence on Monday (28 August), he sought support on the Rohingya issue. Ramos Horta expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.

Bangladesh and Timor Leste had showcased to the world the similar courage, sacrifice, struggle and leadership for independence, the foreign minister pointed out.

Horta fondly recollected his memory to visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum during his visit to Bangladesh in 2014.

On the common challenge like climate change Horta appreciated Bangladesh's leadership role and expressed keenness to work collaboratively on the climate change issue.

The minister extended an invitation to Horta to visit Bangladesh and deliver a lecture at the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy as part of 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series'.

More bilateral talks with Timor Leste counterpart, health minister

Momen held bilateral talks with the Acting Foreign Minister Timor Leste Dr Agio Pereira on 28 August and congratulated Timor Leste on the admission as new member of the ASEAN which would be in effect from January 2025 and sought its support in securing Bangladesh's position within the ASEAN as sectoral dialogue partner.

Momen held bilateral talks with the Acting Foreign Minister Timor Leste Dr Agio Pereira on 28 August. Photo: Courtesy

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has uplifted the vulnerable sections through her innovative initiatives like the 'Community Clinic' and 'Home for the Homeless'.

Dr Agio Pereira thanked his Bangladeshi counterpart for making his maiden visit to Timor Leste and appreciated the leadership and the economic successes of Bangladesh. He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the contribution to Timor Leste during the stabilisation period through Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were deployed in Timor Leste under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

Both ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual concerns like climate change as both the countries were affected by the climate change induced erratic climatic events. They also agreed to collaborate on food security issues and explore potentials of bilateral trade.

They also underlined the necessity of holding regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to discuss and explore avenues like setting up garment factories in Timor Leste, contract farming, training of diplomats and other areas of mutual collaboration.

Upon meeting with Health Minister of Timor Leste Elia Antonio de Araujo dos Reis Amaral on the same day, Momen briefed her on the initiatives of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to improve the health services and ensure access to the basic health services by the millions in the rural areas through community clinic initiative.

Momen meets Health Minister of Timor Leste Elia Antonio de Araujo dos Reis Amaral on 28 August. Photo: Courtesy

Momen said Bangladesh was ready to share her expertise and experience of community based engagements in the health sector.

Elia Antonio de Araujo dos Reis Amaral appreciated the offer made by Bangladesh Foreign Minister for the students of Timor Leste to study medicine and other disciplines of health services in Bangladesh medical colleges.