Momen seeks more Swiss investment in Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called for more investment from Switzerland in renewable energy and agro-food processing sectors of Bangladesh.

He congratulated Reto Siegfried Renggli on his appointment as the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh during his maiden courtesy call on him today.

The foreign minister termed Switzerland as "the country of peace and stability" and recalled Bangabandhu's vision of transforming Bangladesh into "Switzerland of the East." 

Mentioning Bangladesh as the "land of opportunity and vibrant economy", he underscored the importance of exchange of business delegations to further the trade and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries. 

The Swiss ambassador recalled the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Switzerland in 1972. He expressed satisfaction at the fact that bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $1 billion last year and highlighted opportunities for more bilateral trade between the two countries and Swiss investment into Bangladesh. 

Recognising the need for continued global attention to the Rohingya crisis and humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas, sheltered in Bangladesh, the Swiss ambassador assured extending his government's support towards safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas. 

The foreign minister thanked the Swiss government for their support to the Rohingya crisis and hoped for more Swiss support towards early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar for the sake of peace and stability in the region. 

Referring to the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, the foreign minister expressed that Bangladesh would welcome foreign observers to observe the elections and assured that the elections would be held in a free, fair and peaceful environment.

