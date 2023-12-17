Foreign Minister set to leave for Kuwait tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:57 pm

Foreign Minister set to leave for Kuwait tomorrow

The foreign minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on December 19

UNB
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:57 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected
File photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is set to leave for Kuwait on Monday to represent Bangladesh in conveying its message of condolences over the death of Kuwait's Emir and to attend relevant events there.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on December 19, a senior foreign ministry official told UNB.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's ruling emir, died on Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes. He was 86.

The Kuwaiti cabinet on Saturday named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Amir, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution.

The announcement came following an extraordinary cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

