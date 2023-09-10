'He was so excited': Momen on Biden taking selfie with PM Hasina

US President Joe Biden took a selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside her daughter Saima Wazed Putul on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in New Delhi; with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen standing by. Photo: PMO

US President Joe Biden appeared quite excited while taking a selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday (9 September), Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

"He was so excited, he took the phone from a friend of mine because he was finding it difficult to take the picture," he told ANI.

"It was fun, it was really good. I feel the equation is very good. You can see the faces. Everybody was very happy. A wonderful time, I would say," Momen added.

The foreign minister also spoke on the G20 New Delhi leaders' declaration and said it was because of the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everybody agreed to the declaration.

"It is because of the leadership of Prime Minister [Indian] Modi that there is an agreement for the declaration, and it is because of his dynamism and personal charisma that everybody agreed to the declaration. There was a lot of doubt whether there will be any declaration, but I must thank the Indian leadership that did an excellent job," he told ANI.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the world leaders at the G20 summit being held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday.

On her arrival at the venue, she was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Hasina was invited as a guest by host Prime Minister Modi, along with leaders from Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE.

The G20 bloc comprises 19 countries- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.