DSA to be replaced with new cyber law

The government has decided to take a policy decision to replace the much-discussed Digital Security Act 2018 with Cyber Security Act 2023.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

"We have decided to change the Digital Security Act to the Cyber Security Act. Many sections of the Digital Security Act will not be in the new law. There will also be changes and corrections," Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq told The Business Standard following the meeting on Monday (7 August).

"Sheikh Hasina's government is working as a 'listening government' that is why this decision has been taken," he added.

The minister also said there will be no jail term for defamation in the new law.

Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that DSA will be amended by September of this year.

"The Digital Security Act has not been enacted to regulate freedom of expression or the media or it is not being used to do these. Several solutions have already been taken to prevent the misuse of the law. As part of these solutions, some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act," he said.

On 8 October, 2018, the DSA was enacted with the aim of preventing the spread of racism; sectarianism; extremism; terrorist propaganda; and hatred against religious or ethnic minorities through social media, print media or any other electronic media.

The provision passed the Parliament in September 2018. The act allows police officers to detain people without a warrant. The act was created using Section 57 of Information and Communication Technology Act, which was passed in 2006, as the model.

The act has been heavily criticised for its misuse. The act was opposed by members of the media, the opposition parties and human rights organisations.

There were demands for the repeal or amendment of the law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Falker Turk called on the Bangladesh government to scrap the Digital Security Act in April.

"I am concerned that digital security laws are being used to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights activists across Bangladesh, and to stifle the voices of critics online. I again appeal to the authorities to immediately suspend its implementation and bring the necessary amendments in its provisions to bring this law in line with international human rights law," he said.