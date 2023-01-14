Digital Security Act succeeds in creating culture of fear: Speakers 

The Digital Security Act has succeeded in creating an atmosphere of fear in society when it comes to expressing opinions, prominent citizens said in a webinar on Saturday (14 January).

"The statistics of the last four years suggest that the Digital Security Act has been misused in the country," panelists said at the webinar organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) under the title of 'What's Happening: Trends and Patterns of Digital Security Act 2018 in Bangladesh'.

Referring to statistics, they stated that government officials filed an average of four cases per month under this law.

In the webinar, Ali Riaz, distinguished professor of Political Science Department of Illinois State University in USA, highlighted the statistics related to digital security law cases, accused, arrests, identity of arrested persons and identity of litigants.

He said that the purpose of the Digital Security Act was to create an environment of fear. Through the activation of the law, arrangements have been made so that everyone remains in constant fear and does not protest.

The Digital Security Act requires the submission of investigation reports of criminal cases within 60 days with an extension for 15 days if necessary. But in many cases, the investigation report is not submitted within 75 days, forcing the accused to remain detained for a long time before trial, experts told the webinar.

At least 26 juveniles under the age of 18 have been charged under this act in the last 4 years.

It was informed in the webinar that 1,109 cases have been filed against 2,889 people under the Digital Security Act in 4 years.

Among them, 1,119 people have been detained, which is 38.74% of the total accused.

However, this information is not a complete picture of the cases filed under the act. Law enforcement agencies do not want to release details of the cases, the participants noted.