Fines, not imprisonment in defamation cases under new Cyber Security Act: Law minister

The Cyber Security Act 2023, the replacement for the Digital Security Act 2018, will include monetary penalties instead of imprisonment for journalists in defamation cases, said Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today.

"Digital Security Act had rules for imprisonment to punish defamation in the case of news coverage. The new law will change that and provide for fines instead of imprisonment," the minister said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday (7 August).

He added that 3-6 months of jail time would be imposed if the fine is not paid.

"This is a significant change," the minister said.

The law minister clarified that the imposition of fines in journalism will align with the principles applied in civil cases.

The government has decided to take a policy decision to replace the much-discussed Digital Security Act 2018 with Cyber Safety Act 2023.

"We have decided to change the Digital Security Act to the Cyber Security Act. Many sections of the Digital Security Act will not be in the new law. There will also be changes and corrections," Anisul Huq said.

"Sheikh Hasina's government is working as a 'listening government' that is why this decision has been taken," he added.

On 8 October 2018, the DSA was enacted with the aim of preventing the spread of racism; sectarianism; extremism; terrorist propaganda; and hatred against religious or ethnic minorities through social media, print media or any other electronic media.

The provision passed the Parliament in September 2018. The act allows police officers to detain people without a warrant. The act was created using Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act, which was passed in 2006, as the model.

The act has been heavily criticised for its misuse. The act was opposed by members of the media, the opposition parties and human rights organisations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Falker Turk called on the Bangladesh government to scrap the Digital Security Act this April.

"I am concerned that digital security laws are being used to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights activists across Bangladesh, and to stifle the voices of critics online. I again appeal to the authorities to immediately suspend its implementation and bring the necessary amendments in its provisions to bring this law in line with international human rights law," he said.