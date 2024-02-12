Dhaka’s air 'worst in the world' for 2nd consecutive day

Bangladesh

UNB
12 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:43 am

Related News

Dhaka’s air 'worst in the world' for 2nd consecutive day

UNB
12 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:43 am
Dhaka’s air was classified as &#039;very unhealthy’ on 2 January, posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.
Dhaka’s air was classified as 'very unhealthy’ on 2 January, posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

Dhaka has been identified as the city with the most polluted air globally, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 286, categorising its air as 'very unhealthy' for the second consecutive day this morning.

Yesterday, Dhaka's AQI score was 257.

This alarming status underscores the severe environmental challenges faced by the city's residents, with air pollution posing significant health risks.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India's Kolkata and Mumbai, along with Pakistan's Lahore, were ranked closely behind Dhaka, with AQI scores of 269, 240, and 211 respectively, indicating a widespread air quality crisis across several major South Asian cities.

The AQI scale reveals that values between 201 and 300 signify 'very unhealthy' air quality, directly impacting public health. This range indicates a high risk of adverse health effects, urging residents, especially those in vulnerable groups, to take necessary precautions.

Defined by the concentration of five major air pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and ozone — the AQI serves as a crucial tool for informing the public about daily air pollution levels and potential health implications.

Historically, Dhaka has struggled with persistent air pollution, experiencing the worst conditions during the winter months. Conversely, air quality sees relative improvement with the onset of the monsoon season, illustrating the seasonal dynamics of the city's environmental health challenges.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights the grave global health implications of air pollution, attributing approximately seven million deaths annually to air quality-related diseases. These include stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections, marking air pollution as a critical public health emergency.

Top News

air quality index (AQI) / Air Pollution in Bangladesh / air pollution / Dhaka air quality / Dhaka / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

2h | Panorama
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

22h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

1d | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

47m | Videos
Bangladesh's apparel export to USA dips over 25% in 2023

Bangladesh's apparel export to USA dips over 25% in 2023

2h | Videos
Syedpur’s dried puti fish sees high demand in India

Syedpur’s dried puti fish sees high demand in India

1h | Videos
How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

15h | Videos