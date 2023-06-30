Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' thanks to less traffic on 4th day of Eid holidays

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' thanks to less traffic on 4th day of Eid holidays

UNB
30 June, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 11:16 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka's air quality was 'moderate' on Friday morning due to less traffic on the 4th  of the Eid-ul-Adha holidays that began on Tuesday.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 63 at 10:11 am, the densely populated capital city of Bangladesh ranked 23rd in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Toronto in Canada, Washington, D.C. in the USA, and Dubai in UAE occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 159, 158, and 154, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Top News

Dhaka / Dhaka air quality / Air Quality Index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month