Dhaka trade fair pulls crowds early this time

The 27th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair, which kicked off in the capital's Purbachal on Sunday with a bigger arrangement, has been drawing a higher number of visitors from the very beginning, making traders more optimistic about their sales and promotions.

At least 10,000 people visited the fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on the first day while the number increased to 15,000 yesterday – much higher than that of the previous year, according to Masum Chowdhury, director of Abdullah Traders – the assigned authorities for selling tickets.

"The numbers of visitors are surprising this year," he told The Business Standard.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The fair location that is easily accessible from three districts – Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the improved road communication to the fair venue are attributed to the early momentum of this year's exhibition.

"We have seen a significantly higher number of visitors on the first two days than that of the previous year. Today we sold some 30 items which are good enough for such an initial day," said Md Aminul Islam, in-charge of Vision Electronics stall.

Hatil Furniture Stall In-charge Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan added that they also received some orders in the two days. "We have participated in the fair just for promotion, sales are not our goals."

Last year, the visitors were fewer because of the first venue at Purbachal, believes Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, secretary of the Export Promotion Bureau – the organiser of the trade fair.

"We expect over 50 lakh visitors this time, which was 25-30 lakh in the previous year, as there is no pandemic now," he told The Business Standard.

The number of stalls has increased by about 50% or 106 in number to 331 this year, compared to that of yesteryear. The under-construction roads to the fair have also been completed, he noted.

On Monday, most of the stalls were found dealing with visitors, while one-fourth of the stalls, particularly outside the two permanent exhibition halls, were being developed. Workers were seen passing busy time in decorating the rest of the stalls and displaying products.

EPB Secretary Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury hoped that all stalls will be completely ready by Friday next.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Overall, the main gate with the symbolic structure of the Metro Rail, festive lighting, open space and other arrangements have given the fair an appealing look. It also has facilities for children to play.

Usually, the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair gets its momentum in the second half, while the initial days see fewer visitors. But the situation was slightly different this time.

The number of visitors had been on the rise since the afternoon on Monday and the fairground became crowded in the evening. Although most of them came from the nearby areas, visitors from long distances were also significant in number.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

They were strolling from one stall to another, browsing products, taking selfies and gossiping with each other. Some were seen buying clothing, food and household items.

Mohammad Minhaz was one such visitor who came with nine other relatives from Narayanganj. They bought plastic buckets and winter clothes. "Visiting the trade fair is always a nice experience for me as it gives us a chance to hang out and buy something at a time," he told The Business Standard.

"This time the fair is very close to us in terms of location," he added.

"We are pleased to see that the authorities have created a fantastic environment inside the fair this time. The main exhibition halls are air-conditioned centrally and the outside hall areas are also neat and well," another visitor, Mohammad Mohsin, told TBS. "The lights in the evening makes the fair appealing," he added.

The Export Promotion Bureau has been organising the Dhaka International Trade Fair since 1995 to support the promotion, expansion, marketing and production of local products.

The annual event could not be organised in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the venue was shifted to Purbachal from the previous venue of Agargaon.

This year the trade fair is showcasing a variety of items including textiles, carpets, cosmetics and beauty aids, electrical and electronics, jute and jute products, leather/artificial leather and leather products etc.

Entrepreneurs from ten countries – India, Hong Kong, Türkiye, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal – have participated in this year's fair with their 17 stalls.

The fair opens at 10am every day and closes at 9pm, except for the government holidays when it runs till 10pm. Every adult visitor needs to pay Tk40 for entry tickets, while for minors the ticket price has been set at Tk20.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation is running a dedicated passenger bus service from Kuril Bishwa Road to the sector-4 of Purbachal New Town for the visitors of the trade fair.